WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Man who dumped controlled waste has unpaid work added to suspended sentence after breaching order
Marcus Riddles, aged 19, of Abbott Terrace, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment, failing to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Court order varied and includes 20 hours unpaid work. Curfew requirement, electronic monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.
Ryan Laing, aged 25, of Fairlodge Close, Fitzwilliam. Failed to comply with the requirement of a community order, made for non-consensual sexual touching, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment, failing to attend unpaid work appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 85 hours unpaid work.
Kevin Gibbs, aged 64, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assaulting an emergency worker, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Jailed for two months suspended for six months.
Clayton Bedford, aged 24, of Plane Green, Pontefract. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £166.
Andrea Gjergji, aged 30, of Verner Street, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work session, failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Community order to continue.
Martin Reville, aged 35, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for depositing controlled waste, by failing to attend unpaid work first day of work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence order varied and includes 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 40 hours unpaid work added, with the total now standing at 150 hours, and operational period extended to 18 months.