WAKEFIELD COURT REPORTS: Thief stole £84.40 of chicken, butter and cheese, and man breached the peace in Castleford

Daniel Atkinson, aged 21, of Berners Street, Wakefield: Actual bodily harm and convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for assaulting an emergency worker. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month supervision period with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 compensation and £300 costs.

Darren Wood, aged 38, of Bridle Lane, Ossett: Breached the requirements of a community order made for failing to provide a specimen by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence within a specific time limit. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month supervision period with 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Chadwick, aged 57, of St James’s Park, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments. Fined £50.

Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Lee Russell Sherwood, aged 40, of Middle Lane, New Crofton: Drove a BMW on Wakefield Road while over the limit for THC. Fined £180, £72 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 12-month driving ban.

Amy Bedford, aged 32, of Holly Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison by failing to attend appointments. Fined £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Troy Adamson-Swanson, aged 31, of Aketon Road, Castleford: Breached the peace in Castleford. Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Carl Smith, aged 35, of Wesley Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for harassment without violence by failing to attend keep in touch appointments. Fined £450.

Katie Ascough, aged 28, of Brand Hill Approach, Crofton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop and fraud. Suspended sentence orders of 15 weeks and four weeks suspended for 12 months are imposed, overall sentence length 23 weeks.

Davelea Barton, aged 43, of Flanshaw View, Wakefield: Stole chicken, butter and cheese worth £84.40 from Sainsbury’s, Wakefield, stole Ariel liquid tablets, butter and bacon worth £42.35 from the CoOp, Wakefield, stole meat worth £42.03 from the CoOp, Wakefield, stole meat worth £50 from the CoOp, Wakefield, and failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement, 20-day activity requirement and £222.78 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Marie Johnson, aged 30, of Regent Street, Wakefield: Committed an offence while subject to a community order for theft from shop and failing to surrender. Community order to continue and £50 fine.

Paul Creasey, aged 37, of Embleton Road, Methley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by tampering with an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement tag over the course of seven hours and 46 minutes. Fined £40.

Matthew Paul Padgett, aged 40, of Langdale Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned appointments. Twelve-month community order made on July 28, 2022, to include three-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Marie Shipman, aged 47, of Springhill View, Outwood: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments. Twelve-month community order made on September 21, 2022, to include 12-month alcohol treatment requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad