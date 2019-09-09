Wakefield dad puts up £5K reward to find the hit-and-run driver who injured his son

An angry Wakefield dad is hoping a £5,000 reward will help arrest and convict the person who ran down his son while he was crossing a city centre road.

Peter Fletcher, who doesn't want to identify his son at this time, said the 12-year-old has been left with a broken arm due to the accident on Ings Road at around 5.10pm on Tuesday, August 27.

An appeal was made by West Yorkshire Police, calling for witnesses after the driver of the car didn't stop at the scene.

Mr Fletcher said his son was with three friends at the time of the accident.

He said: "He had been given some pocket money and went with three of his friends, on their bikes, to Halfords.

"They came out and went to the crossing, waited for the green man and started to cross.

"They were half way over the road when a car clipped that back of his bike's wheel and knocked him off."

Mr Fletcher said staff from Halfords came to his aid while his mum rushed to the scene.

The 12-year-old spent four days in hospital, has had an operation, during which surgeons placed steel plates and pins in his arm.

Mr Fletcher said: "They plates and pins could be in place for two years or for life depending on how his arms heels and he faces the possibility of even more operations in the future.

"It's his left arm and he's left handed so he can't write or anything, which is setting him back at school.

"He's unable to do the normal things a 12-year-old should be doing."

Mr Fletcher described his son as a polite and sensible young man and said: "If he had been messing about or in the wrong then I wouldn't be speaking out like this, but I am so angry.

"Why would you just drive away after knowingly have hit a child? I just can't understand the mentality of someone who would just drive off.

"We just want to know why they decided to drive off and leave him in the road."

Mr Fletcher said there haven't been many witnesses to the accident come forward with information, even though it was 5.10pm on a Tuesday afternoon.

"Surely someone must have seen something," he said.

"That's why I am putting up £5,000 of my own money for information that leads to this person being convicted."

West Yorkshire Police said they are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them via 101 quoting reference 13190441337 or via www.westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk/contact-us

