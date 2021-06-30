Wakefield defendant wanted after skipping court

Officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of Ryan Etchells, 21, from Wakefield.

He is wanted after failing to appear before magistrates in Leeds on 4th June in connection with a criminal damage offence.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to locate him.

Etchells is wanted by police.

He is described as around 6ft tall, medium build with a pale complexion and short, brown hair.

He is known in the Ossett, Horbury and Wakefield city centre areas.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact the Catch and Convict Team on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting crime reference 13210277529.