Gareth Richard Stead, aged 38, of no fixed address: Stole items from Spar on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and convicted of an offence while community order in force. Twelve month conditional discharge and £26 victim surcharge.

Wayne Thomason, aged 38, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Stole detergent and chocolate bars worth £29.93 from The Range on Ings Road, Wakefield. Jailed for two weeks and £154 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieron David Booth, aged 25, of School Street, Upton: Assault by beating. Twelve-month community order with 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 130 hours unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stock image

Aidan Russell Wood, aged 23, of All Saints Circle, Woodlesford, Leeds: Drove without insurance and while disqualified on Market Street, Wakefield. Eighteen month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Christos Andrew Hepworth, aged 34, of Manygates Crescent, Wakefield: Stole razors worth £76 from Boots on Kirkgate, Wakefield and stole seven cans of Red Bull worth £27.65 from BP Fall Ings Service Station on Doncaster Road, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20 day activity requirement, and £76 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndon Andrew Turner, aged 24, of Riverside Villas, Wakefield: Assault by beating at High Street, Horbury. Fined £207, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Darrel Anthony Milner, aged 32, of Minden Close, Pontefract: Stole cash, food and a charity box to the value of £1,400 from Berries Butties, Pontefract. Jailed for three months and £154 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Lee Patton, aged 29, of Northfield Drive, South Kirkby: Drink driving on Hemsworth Road, South Kirkby. Seventeen-month driving ban to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of course, £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Sharkey, aged 51, of Bracken Green, East Ardsley: Driving under the influence of THC. Fifteen-month driving ban, £360 fine, £144 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Jake Conboy, aged 28, of Southfield Avenue, Featherstone: Driving without a licence, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, driving without due care and attention, and driving without insurance in an Audi A3 on Priory Road, Featherstone. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement, 25 month driving ban, 100 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Elise Elena Horton, aged 29, of Coach Road, Outwood: Possession of a steak knife on Burton Row, Beeston, Leeds, and failing to surrender to custody. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, nine-month drug rehabilitation order, 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £154 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Tetlow, aged 56, of Meadowcroft, Hemsworth: Drink driving on Broad Lane, South Elmsall. Twenty-one month driving ban reduced by 21 weeks on completion of course, £395 fine, £158 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon James Haigh, aged 45, of Cromwell Place, Ossett: Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Ossett. Sixteen-month driving ban, £410 fine, £164 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Rose Noble, aged 31, of Ivy Grove, Wakefield: Stole Disaronno and Kopparberg Raspberry to the value of £9.70 from Tesco petrol station, Market Street, Hemsworth, stole Lynx gift sets and Bold laundry detergent to the value of £60 from Wilko, Kirkgate, Wakefield, and stole items to the value of £80.69 from B&M, Wakefield Road, Featherstone. Eighteen-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £9.70 compensation and £60 compensation.

Samantha Wray, aged 38, of Ramsgate, Wakefield. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Wakefield Road, Swillington. Twelve-month driving ban with 13-week reduction on completion of course, £246 fine, £98 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Andrew Edwards, aged 46, of Springfield Rise, Lofthouse: Drink driving on Leeds Road, Lofthouse. Twenty-nine-month driving ban reduced by 29 weeks on completion of course, 12-month community order with 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 250 hours unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Kenny, aged 37, of Westfield Crescent, Ryhill: Drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on a Suzuki motorbike on Mill Lane, Wakefield. Forty-eight month driving ban, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terrance Peter Murray, aged 34, of Duke of York Avenue, Wakefield: Drink driving on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield. Seventeen-month driving ban to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of course, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Thomas Millsom, aged 37, of Park Estate, South Kirkby: Stole cleaning products worth £24, teabags worth £10 and four bottles of wine from the One Stop shop on Stockingate, South Kirkby, and failing to surrender to custody. Three-month conditional discharge and £250 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Crofts, aged 26, of Bridle Lane, Ossett: Drink driving and driving without a licence on Church Street, Wakefield. Twelve-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Tyronne Sean Grimshaw, aged 31, of Parkers Way, Ackworth: Convicted of an offence while subject to a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Lee Jones, aged 45, of Bowman Street, Wakefield: Criminal damage to the rear window of a Vauxhall Astra to the value of £225. Twelve-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work and £225 compensation.

Gary Mercer, aged 43, of Old Hall Close, Outwood: Drink driving on Walton Lane, Wakefield. Twelve-month driving ban to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of course, £150 fine and £60 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Thomas Watson, aged 47, of Station Road, Ossett: Drink driving on Kingsway, Wakefield. Twelve-month driving ban to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of course, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs.