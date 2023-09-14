Leeds Magistrates' Court

Annabelle Cawley, aged 38, of Twine Road, Wakefield: Stole Gucci and Jimmy Choo sunglasses worth £1,300 from Boots Opticians, Market Place, Wetherby, and drove a vehicle on Milton Road, Wakefield, while disqualified. Fined £60, £24 victim surcharge, £1,300 compensation and six penalty points.

Deyon Turner, aged 35, of Dacre Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order made in May 2021 varied to include 14 hours unpaid work.

Katie Ascough, aged 29, of Brad Hill Approach, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ryan Thomas Owen, aged 31, of Maple Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £100.

Karl Cockerill, aged 40, of Upper Lane, Netherton: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend appointments. Fined £50.

Paul Barras, aged 29, of Church Lane, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for failing to provide a specimen by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for four weeks.

Simon Hancock, aged 34, of Newton Green, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for stealing cash to the value of £276.28 from McDonald’s, Briggate, Leeds, having entered a staff area as a trespasser, stealing £22.13 from the same fast food restaurant the following week, and attempting to steal a third time later that week. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug dependency treatment and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.