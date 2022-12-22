Dean Martin Chapman, aged 32, of Wilson Street, Castleford: Stole watches worth £80 from TK Maxx, Teal Way. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £114 victim surcharge.

Robert Ledger, aged 45, of Westgate, Wakefield: Stole bottles of wine worth £21 from Northgate Stores, stole wine worth £10 from Tesco Express, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, stole clothing worth £129 from Matalan, Ings Road, Wakefield, and conviction of an offence while community order in place. Jailed for 24 weeks and £154 victim surcharge.

Damien Paul France, aged 37, of Calder View, Crigglestone: Drove under the influence of cannabis. Twelve-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

A man is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow after being charged with robbery.

Lee Brown, aged 36, of Pine Close, Castleford: Failed to attend unpaid work appointment. Fined £40.

Nicholas Walmsleys, aged 32, Wakefield Road, Pontefract: Failed to attend appointment required by order. One-month supervision order with 31-day curfew.

Paul Joseph Harkis, aged 39, of Savile Road, Castleford. Failed to provide a breath sample and failed to surrender to bail. Eighteen-month driving ban to be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of course, 12-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £50 costs and £50 victim surcharge.

David Philip Alan Dalton, aged 38, of Crewe Road, Castleford: Stole alcohol worth £2,491 from Tesco, Fryston Road, Castleford, having entered as a trespasser, and driving under the influence of cocaine. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 12-month driving ban and £260 compensation.

David Adams, aged 42, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley: Entered Tesco, Market Street, Hemsworth while banned by a criminal behaviour order, racially aggravated assault, stole two bottles of Jack Daniels worth £36, Market Street, and assault by beating at Tesco, Market Street. Jailed for 16 weeks and £154 victim surcharge.

Adam Reyner, aged 35, of Woodlands, East Ardsley: Assault by beating, causing fear that violence would be used and causing fear or distress by repeatedly emailing and attending victim’s address, and criminal damage of garden furniture. Eighteen-month community order with 33-day programme requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours’ unpaid work, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Gavin Cory German, aged 33, of Mount Pleasant Street, Featherstone. Assault by beating and £50 damage to a fire extinguisher that belonged to Wakefield probation services. Jailed for eight weeks.

Alister Csonka, aged 19, of Dewsbury: Attended an address at Gloucester Place, Wakefield, while prohibited by a restraining order. Six-month conditional discharge and £22 victim surcharge.

Conor Rainey, aged 27, of Grove Head, South Kirkby. Drove a Ford Fiesta while banned and drove without insurance on White Apron Street, South Kirkby. Twelve-month driving ban, 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Peter Joseph Sambrook, aged 24, of Perseverance Street, Castleford: Destroyed a TV worth £150 and damaged a wardrobe, fan, Playstation 4 and blinds worth £1,000. Twenty-four-month community order with 33-day accredited programme, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours’ unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Carl Lindop, aged 56, of Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield: Drink drove at Asda, Asdale Road, Wakefield. Fined £350, £35 victim surcharge, £100 costs and 10 penalty points.

Jodie Marie Tomlinson, aged 40, of Skinner Lane, Pontefract: Begging at Wakefield Bus Station. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £26 victim surcharge.

Abdulahi Omer Mohammed Ali, aged 23, of Arncliffe Road, Wakefield. Assaulted a nurse at Pinderfields Hospital. Fined £80 and £200 compensation.

Simon Paul Foster, aged 54, of The Chase, Stanley, Wakefield: Breached a restraining order. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, indefinite restraining order, £114 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Adam Freeman, aged 21, of Buttercup Lane, Wakefield: Drink drove on Buttercup Lane. Fined £350, £35 victim surcharge, £620 costs and 10 penalty points.

Muhammed Alizadeh, aged 29, of Peterson Road, Wakefield: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause fear of unlawful violence or to provoke unlawful violence. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours’ unpaid work, and £95 victim surcharge.

Tyrone Regis Padgett, 32, of Copeworth Drive, Hall Green, Wakefield: Failed to provide a breath sample at Normanton Police Station. Twelve-month driving ban to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of course, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Williams, aged 35, of Deffer Road, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £100.

Mathew Usher, aged 49, of Cambridge Street, Normanton: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Ryan Cutts, aged 36, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with supervision requirements having been released from prison and found in possession of a knife in public. Fined £40, six-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Catterall, aged 41, of Maltkiln Lane, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £50.

Anthony Barry Parker, aged 64, of Ingram Crescent, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a sexual offences order. Six-month community order with six-week electronic monitoring and six-week curfew, and £95 victim surcharge.

