WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Man assaulted nurse at Pinderfields and woman convicted of begging at Wakefield Bus Station
These are some of the latest convictions of people from the Wakefield district at Leeds Magistrates Court.
Dean Martin Chapman, aged 32, of Wilson Street, Castleford: Stole watches worth £80 from TK Maxx, Teal Way. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £114 victim surcharge.
Robert Ledger, aged 45, of Westgate, Wakefield: Stole bottles of wine worth £21 from Northgate Stores, stole wine worth £10 from Tesco Express, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, stole clothing worth £129 from Matalan, Ings Road, Wakefield, and conviction of an offence while community order in place. Jailed for 24 weeks and £154 victim surcharge.
Damien Paul France, aged 37, of Calder View, Crigglestone: Drove under the influence of cannabis. Twelve-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Lee Brown, aged 36, of Pine Close, Castleford: Failed to attend unpaid work appointment. Fined £40.
Nicholas Walmsleys, aged 32, Wakefield Road, Pontefract: Failed to attend appointment required by order. One-month supervision order with 31-day curfew.
Paul Joseph Harkis, aged 39, of Savile Road, Castleford. Failed to provide a breath sample and failed to surrender to bail. Eighteen-month driving ban to be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of course, 12-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £50 costs and £50 victim surcharge.
David Philip Alan Dalton, aged 38, of Crewe Road, Castleford: Stole alcohol worth £2,491 from Tesco, Fryston Road, Castleford, having entered as a trespasser, and driving under the influence of cocaine. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 12-month driving ban and £260 compensation.
David Adams, aged 42, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley: Entered Tesco, Market Street, Hemsworth while banned by a criminal behaviour order, racially aggravated assault, stole two bottles of Jack Daniels worth £36, Market Street, and assault by beating at Tesco, Market Street. Jailed for 16 weeks and £154 victim surcharge.
Adam Reyner, aged 35, of Woodlands, East Ardsley: Assault by beating, causing fear that violence would be used and causing fear or distress by repeatedly emailing and attending victim’s address, and criminal damage of garden furniture. Eighteen-month community order with 33-day programme requirement, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours’ unpaid work, £100 compensation and £85 costs.
Gavin Cory German, aged 33, of Mount Pleasant Street, Featherstone. Assault by beating and £50 damage to a fire extinguisher that belonged to Wakefield probation services. Jailed for eight weeks.
Alister Csonka, aged 19, of Dewsbury: Attended an address at Gloucester Place, Wakefield, while prohibited by a restraining order. Six-month conditional discharge and £22 victim surcharge.
Conor Rainey, aged 27, of Grove Head, South Kirkby. Drove a Ford Fiesta while banned and drove without insurance on White Apron Street, South Kirkby. Twelve-month driving ban, 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Stephen Peter Joseph Sambrook, aged 24, of Perseverance Street, Castleford: Destroyed a TV worth £150 and damaged a wardrobe, fan, Playstation 4 and blinds worth £1,000. Twenty-four-month community order with 33-day accredited programme, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours’ unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Carl Lindop, aged 56, of Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield: Drink drove at Asda, Asdale Road, Wakefield. Fined £350, £35 victim surcharge, £100 costs and 10 penalty points.
Jodie Marie Tomlinson, aged 40, of Skinner Lane, Pontefract: Begging at Wakefield Bus Station. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £26 victim surcharge.
Abdulahi Omer Mohammed Ali, aged 23, of Arncliffe Road, Wakefield. Assaulted a nurse at Pinderfields Hospital. Fined £80 and £200 compensation.
Simon Paul Foster, aged 54, of The Chase, Stanley, Wakefield: Breached a restraining order. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, indefinite restraining order, £114 victim surcharge and £120 costs.
Adam Freeman, aged 21, of Buttercup Lane, Wakefield: Drink drove on Buttercup Lane. Fined £350, £35 victim surcharge, £620 costs and 10 penalty points.
Muhammed Alizadeh, aged 29, of Peterson Road, Wakefield: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause fear of unlawful violence or to provoke unlawful violence. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours’ unpaid work, and £95 victim surcharge.
Tyrone Regis Padgett, 32, of Copeworth Drive, Hall Green, Wakefield: Failed to provide a breath sample at Normanton Police Station. Twelve-month driving ban to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of course, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Lee Williams, aged 35, of Deffer Road, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £100.
Mathew Usher, aged 49, of Cambridge Street, Normanton: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.
Ryan Cutts, aged 36, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone: Failed to comply with supervision requirements having been released from prison and found in possession of a knife in public. Fined £40, six-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Paul Catterall, aged 41, of Maltkiln Lane, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £50.
Anthony Barry Parker, aged 64, of Ingram Crescent, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a sexual offences order. Six-month community order with six-week electronic monitoring and six-week curfew, and £95 victim surcharge.
Jenny Roberta Tomlinson, aged 36, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford: Stole Ariel tablets worth £40 from Wilko, Carlton Street, Castleford, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Wilko, and convicted of an offence while subject to a community order. Six-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £40 compensation.