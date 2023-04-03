WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Man caught with wire cutters, allen keys and spanner at Westgate station

Richard Dearlove, aged 39, of The Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Thirty hours’ unpaid work.

Lynden David Maw, aged 33, of Doncaster Road, Ackworth: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Twenty hours’ unpaid work within next 12 months.

Wayne Ruddock, aged 42, of Cherry Tree Walk, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend keep in touch appointments. Fined £50 and £60 costs.

Kelly Hancock, aged 43, of Priory Estate, South Elmsall: Handled a stolen Playstation 4 console. Twelve-month conditional discharge, £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Moore, aged 31, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield: Caught equipped for theft carrying wire cutters, allen keys and spanner at Wakefield Westgate station. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £95 victim surcharge.

Dorothy Rebecca Storey, aged 39, of Station Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for assaulting an emergency worker. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Ryan Osborne, aged 30, of Beckridge Way, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend keep in touch appointments. Ten-day rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement, and jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Gareth Richard Stead, aged 38, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a supervision order following a period of imprisonment by failing to attend planned appointment, and committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order and a community order for theft from shop and burglary. Jailed for seven days.

Daniel Ruckledge, aged 37, of Love Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a supervision order following release from prison by failing to keep in touch with supervisors. Jailed for seven days.

Richard Sutton, aged 50, of Thornes Park Court, Wakefield: Sent a message to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, and drunk and disorderly on the Headrow, Leeds. Twelve-month community order with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 20-day activity requirement, three-year criminal behaviour order and £114 costs.

Richard James Parker, aged 47, of Newlands Walk, Stanley, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a supervision keep in touch appointment and failing to provide evidence to excuse absence. Fined £40.

Andrew Standring, aged 33, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a supervision order following a period of imprisonment by failing to attend appointments. Forty hours’ unpaid work.

James Thatcher, aged 46, of Camelot Court, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointment. Three-day rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement.