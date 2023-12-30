WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Man committed another offence while community order was in place
Peter Fahey, aged 64, of George Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by using abusive and threatening behaviour or language duration a probation appointment and failing to notify supervisor of staying at a different address. Jailed for seven days.
Lukasz Samek, aged 34, of Glebe Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Suspended sentence order varied to include a prison term of eight weeks suspended for 24 months, operation period extended for a further 12 months, and £125 fine.
Morgan Haley, aged 24, of Cherry Tree Walk, East Ardsley: Convicted of an offence while a community order was for racially aggravated harassment was in place. Twelve-month community order with with 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.