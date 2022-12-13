WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Man convicted of stalking and offender racially abused a police constable

Robert Lawrence O’Neill, aged 59, of Westgate, Wakefield: Carried an open container of alcohol in a public place while subject to a criminal behaviour order. Fined £20 and £8 victim surcharge.

John Paul McHugh, aged 50, of Fryston Road, Castleford: Used racially motivated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress to a police constable, received a stolen Monzo bank card, and committed fraud trying to buy food and drink with a Monzo bank card. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12-months, six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50 and £50 compensation.

Aaron Thompson, aged 41, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Driving while banned and driving without insurance on Ivy Lane, Wakefield, and stole a bike worth £600 from Home Bargains, Ings Road, Wakefield. Jailed for 10 weeks, 12-month driving ban and £154 victim surcharge.

A man is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow after being charged with robbery.

Sarah Grindrod, aged 46, of Ashwood Parade, Hall Green, Wakefield: Drink driving on Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam. Thirty-six-month driving ban to be reduced by 36 weeks on completion of course, 12-month community order, with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim charge and £85 costs.

Lee Whitehead, aged 46, of Denby Dale Road East, Durkar, Wakefield: Caused serious alarm or distress through stalking, sent degrading messages and phone calls and attended victim’s home address and place of work. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 24 months, six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £128 victim surcharge and £105 costs.

Michael Rymarz, aged 36, of Balne Lane, Wakefield: Drink driving in a Ford Ka and driving without insurance on Marlboro Road, and resisting a police constable. Thirty-month driving ban, 12-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £76 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Russell Jennings, aged 43, of Oakenshaw Lane, Walton: Possession of cocaine. Six-month conditional discharge and £26 victim surcharge.

Kimberley Jane Angel, aged 31, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Stole handbags and purses worth £325 from TK Maxx, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, and stole groceries worth £125.29 from Spar, Wentworth Street, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation rehabilitation requirement and 15-day activity requirement, and £350 compensation.

Michael Anthony Paterson, aged 24, of Kings Wood Drive, Havercroft, Wakefield: Damaged a television of unknown value at Bolton Mews, Wakefield. Fined £40, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Sheard, aged 25, of Canal Lane, Stanley, Wakefield: Failed to attend unpaid work sessions. Fined £300.

Allan Gilbert, aged 52, of Avon Croft, Ossett: Stole meat worth £151.36 and £82.61 from Aldi, York Road, Leeds. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £100 compensation.

Jade Mear, aged 35, of Pontefract Road, Castleford: Stole skincare products worth £178 and skincare products worth £228 from Boots, Carlton Street, Castleford. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Trevelyan, aged 50, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone: Produced seven cannabis plants and failed to surrender to custody. Fined £500, £200 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Carol Farrar, aged 70, of Mill Street, Castleford: Failed to provide a breath sample. Twelve-month driving ban to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of course, £135 fine, £54 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Jackson, aged 65, of St Luke’s Close, Middlestown, Wakefield: Failed to provide information to identify the driver of a vehicle. Six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £95 costs.

Carling John Appleton, aged 27, of Cannon Street, Castleford: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Mandy Imison, aged 48, of Radcliffe Road, Wakefield: Drove under the influence of cocaine. Eighteen-month driving ban, £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Moore, aged 41, of Potovens Lane, Outwood. Damaged a door worth £500 at The Kirklands Hotel, Leeds Road, Wakefield. Six-month conditional discharge and £100 compensation.

Daniel Chandler, aged 34, of Knoll Close, Ossett: Assault by beating. Eighteen-month community order with six-month alcohol dependency treatment and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £95 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Ivan Istok, aged 48, of Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield: Stole items worth £16.50 from Spar, Wentworth Street, Wakefield, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order, stole washing pods worth £47.50 from Wilko, Kirkgate, Wakefield, and stole meat worth £30 from Sainsburys, Ings Road, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £16.50 costs, £77.50 compensation and £114 victim surcharge.

Artur Andrzej Broczkowski, aged 40, of Clarendon Street, Wakefield: Drove a Ford Focus on Black Road, Wakefield, while banned. Fifteen-month driving ban, 12-month community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Shaun Bentley, aged 49, of The Ridgeway, Knottingley: Drove a Honda VFR on Ridgeway, Knottingley, without a licence, without due care and attention, without insurance, without a test certificate, and failed to stop for a uniformed constable. Twelve-month driving ban, 12-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £408 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Usman Rabbani Shefta, aged 23, of Hillcrest Close, Castleford: Drove a vehicle on Roseville Road, Leeds, without due care and attention. Fined £120, £34 victim surcharge, £620 costs and five penalty points.

Gary Mercer, aged 43, of Old Hall Close, Outwood: Drink driving on Walton Lane, Wakefield. Twelve-month driving ban to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of course, £150 fine and £60 victim surcharge.

Ian Thomas Watson, aged 47, of Station Road, Ossett: Drink driving on Kingsway, Wakefield. Twelve-month driving ban to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of course, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

