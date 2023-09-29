WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Man convicted of stealing from shops nine times in the dock again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Melanie Lowe, aged 47, of Graham Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for failing to surrender to bail, three offences of stealing from a shop and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for eight weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, six month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Timothy Newall, aged 30, of Savile Road, Castleford: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for assault by beating and nine offences of stealing from a shop. Sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 month implemented as a prison sentence of 10 weeks concurrent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Coupe, aged 39, of Holme Farm Way, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £40.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Alex Kelleher, aged 35, of Gargrave Place, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £100.

Dominik Meyer, aged 30, of Dalefield Way, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence Fined £133.

Carl Hitchinson, aged 34, of Harrow Street, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing clothes worth £40 from One Stop Community Store on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall, stealing alcohol worth £50.94 from Todays Local on Ash Grove, Pontefract, stealing meat worth £60 from Asda on Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract, harassment, causing unlawful damage to a front door, an interior door and a number of items at an address in South Elmsall, by failing to attend initial induction appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for 16 weeks concurrent.