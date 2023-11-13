WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Man interfered with HGV trailer with intent to steal

These cases were heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court and involved people from the Wakefield district.

Liam James Hirst, aged 32, of Regina Crescent, Havercroft, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for drug driving by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Danny Cunnane, aged 40, of Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order varied to include five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Craig Gledhill, aged 39, of Montague Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to adhere to the requirements of a GPS exclusion zone. Fined £50.

Craig Thomason, aged 43, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointment. Jailed for seven days.

Mason Ward, aged 28, of Clayton Avenue, Upton: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Fined £500.

Glynn Carr, aged 50, of Bedford Farm Court, Wakefield: Drove a vehicle on Santingley Lane, Wakefield, while over the alcohol limit. Fined £150, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 12-month driving ban.

Jonathan Christopher Shorthouse, aged 40, of Lewis Walsh House, Pontefract: Convicted of an offence while a community order was in place for driving over the permitted limit and failing to surrender to bail. Twelve-month community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, 150 hours unpaid work and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Adam Ramsey, aged 31, of Common Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by not informing probation of a change in address meaning whereabouts was unknown and failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attened appointments. Fined £120 and twelve-month community order varied to include three-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Luke Boocock, aged 23, of Leeds Road, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for interfering with an HGV trailer with the intention of committing theft by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Eighteen-month community order, 130 hours unpaid work and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Andrew Green, aged 45, of Belmont Street, Streethouse, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order varied to include 20 hours unpaid work.

Mark Kwiatowski, aged 32, of Peterson Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £246.