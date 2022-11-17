WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Man with knife and baton in public jailed and woman stole shoes from White Rose
These are some of the latest convictions of people from Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and the district at Leeds Magistrates Court.
James Thomas Scott Hicks, aged 38, of Vale Crescent, Knottingley: Drink driving on Wakefield Road. Fined £700, £280 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 24 month driving ban reduced by 24 weeks on completion of course.
Luke Kelly, aged 19, of no fixed abode: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Valley Gardens, Pontefract. Fined £140, £100 compensation and £56 victim surcharge.
Gareth Paul Trevor, aged 32, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a sexual offences order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Ruth Sambrook, aged 30, of Acacia Green, Pontefract: Damaged a car door mirror and number plate worth £1,000. Twelve month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work, £500 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Maxim Stapov, aged 34, of Horbury Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £346.
Ricky Webster, aged 32, of Elder Avenue, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. 100 hours unpaid work.
Shelby Windmill, aged 22, of Fryston Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £120.
Stuart James North, aged 31, of Cross Street, Upton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £180.
Dale Andrew Spencer, aged 32, of Granville Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 18 months.
Colin Stalgis, aged 28, of Weetworth Park, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £266.
James Alexander, aged 26, of Standbridge Close, Wakefield: Assaulted a West Yorkshire Police detention officer. Twelve month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and £300 compensation.
Garreth Leslie Durrant, aged 34, of Crossley Street, Featherstone: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and failing to surrender to custody. Fined £450, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and eight penalty points.
Daniel Joseph O’Brien, aged 36, of Farne Avenue, Wakefield: Tested positive for cocaine while driving. Fined £160, £65 victim surcharge, £100 costs, and 12 month driving ban.
Neil Matthew Hargill, aged 50, of Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield: Driving without a licence or insurance on Wrenthorpe Road. Twelve month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and eight penalty points.
Matthew Craig Ledgard, aged 48, of Hall Street, Featherstone: Driving without due care and attention, and failing to provide a blood sample. Fined £200, £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge and 36 month driving ban.
Craig Callaghan, aged 33, of West Acres, Byram, Knottingley: Resisting an officer and failing to surrender to court. Twelve month community order with six month drug rehabilitation order and £150 compensation.
Wiliiam James Graham, aged 42, of Lane Ends Close, Pontefract: Stealing solar lights and Lenor beads worth £65, and LED lights and bathroom spray worth £77.10 from Home Bargains, failing to surrender to court, committing an offence while subject to a community order. Jailed for 20 weeks.
Ben Bobby Burnley, aged 35, of St Paul’s Drive, Wakefield: Drunk and disorderly on Kirkgate precinct. Fined £250, £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Kevin Denobriga, aged 50, of West Acres, Knottingley: Drug driving on Fishergate. Fined £150, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and 12 month driving ban.
Nathan Ceri Sims, aged 25, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Used a VPN to mask internet use while subject to a sexual harm prevention order. Jailed for 12 months and £187 victim surcharge.
Ian Sampson, aged 43, of Thirlmere Drive, West Ardsley: Broke the conditions of a restraining order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day activity requirement, restraining order, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Samuel Wright, aged 29, of Moor Road, Pontefract: Possession of heroin at Havertop Police Station and assault by beating. Jailed for six weeks and £200 compensation.
Frances Denton, aged 40, of Dudfleet Lane, Horbury: Criminal damage to an Audi A3. Twelve month conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Jason Turner, aged 39, of Wrangbrook Road, Pontefract. Failed to provide a blood sample and drove while disqualified on Barnsley Road. Fined £350, £140 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 16 month driving ban.
Lee Davison, aged 38, of Station Lane, Featherstone. Assaulted a police constable. Twelve month community order with 90 day alcohol abstinence requirement and 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £114 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.
Jamie Palmer, aged 32, of Quarry Avenue, Knottingley: Carrying a baton and a knife on Cobblers Lane, Pontefract. Jailed for six months suspended for 24 months, 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Amanda Victoria Smith, aged 33, of Garden House Lane, West Ardsley: Stole jewellery and shoes worth £173 from Next at the White Rose Shopping centre and committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge. Fined £120, £160 compensation and £34 victim surcharge.
Kye Greatbatch, aged 34, of Curlew Close, Castleford: Sent threatening instant messages to cause distress or anxiety. Two year community order with 20 day activity requirement, restraining order, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Katie Ascough, aged 28, of Brand Hill Approach, Crofton. Stole cosmetics and alcohol worth £149 from Sainsbury’s, committed fraud to gain £99 and committed an offence while subject to a community order. Jailed for 19 weeks suspended for 12 months, nine month drug rehabilitation requirement, 24 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £99 compensation and £154 victim surcharge.