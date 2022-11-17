James Thomas Scott Hicks, aged 38, of Vale Crescent, Knottingley: Drink driving on Wakefield Road. Fined £700, £280 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 24 month driving ban reduced by 24 weeks on completion of course.

Luke Kelly, aged 19, of no fixed abode: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Valley Gardens, Pontefract. Fined £140, £100 compensation and £56 victim surcharge.

Gareth Paul Trevor, aged 32, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a sexual offences order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Leeds Magistrates Court

Ruth Sambrook, aged 30, of Acacia Green, Pontefract: Damaged a car door mirror and number plate worth £1,000. Twelve month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work, £500 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Maxim Stapov, aged 34, of Horbury Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £346.

Ricky Webster, aged 32, of Elder Avenue, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. 100 hours unpaid work.

Shelby Windmill, aged 22, of Fryston Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £120.

Stuart James North, aged 31, of Cross Street, Upton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £180.

Dale Andrew Spencer, aged 32, of Granville Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Colin Stalgis, aged 28, of Weetworth Park, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £266.

James Alexander, aged 26, of Standbridge Close, Wakefield: Assaulted a West Yorkshire Police detention officer. Twelve month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and £300 compensation.

Garreth Leslie Durrant, aged 34, of Crossley Street, Featherstone: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and failing to surrender to custody. Fined £450, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and eight penalty points.

Daniel Joseph O’Brien, aged 36, of Farne Avenue, Wakefield: Tested positive for cocaine while driving. Fined £160, £65 victim surcharge, £100 costs, and 12 month driving ban.

Neil Matthew Hargill, aged 50, of Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield: Driving without a licence or insurance on Wrenthorpe Road. Twelve month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and eight penalty points.

Matthew Craig Ledgard, aged 48, of Hall Street, Featherstone: Driving without due care and attention, and failing to provide a blood sample. Fined £200, £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge and 36 month driving ban.

Craig Callaghan, aged 33, of West Acres, Byram, Knottingley: Resisting an officer and failing to surrender to court. Twelve month community order with six month drug rehabilitation order and £150 compensation.

Wiliiam James Graham, aged 42, of Lane Ends Close, Pontefract: Stealing solar lights and Lenor beads worth £65, and LED lights and bathroom spray worth £77.10 from Home Bargains, failing to surrender to court, committing an offence while subject to a community order. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Ben Bobby Burnley, aged 35, of St Paul’s Drive, Wakefield: Drunk and disorderly on Kirkgate precinct. Fined £250, £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Denobriga, aged 50, of West Acres, Knottingley: Drug driving on Fishergate. Fined £150, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and 12 month driving ban.

Nathan Ceri Sims, aged 25, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield: Used a VPN to mask internet use while subject to a sexual harm prevention order. Jailed for 12 months and £187 victim surcharge.

Ian Sampson, aged 43, of Thirlmere Drive, West Ardsley: Broke the conditions of a restraining order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day activity requirement, restraining order, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Wright, aged 29, of Moor Road, Pontefract: Possession of heroin at Havertop Police Station and assault by beating. Jailed for six weeks and £200 compensation.

Frances Denton, aged 40, of Dudfleet Lane, Horbury: Criminal damage to an Audi A3. Twelve month conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Turner, aged 39, of Wrangbrook Road, Pontefract. Failed to provide a blood sample and drove while disqualified on Barnsley Road. Fined £350, £140 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 16 month driving ban.

Lee Davison, aged 38, of Station Lane, Featherstone. Assaulted a police constable. Twelve month community order with 90 day alcohol abstinence requirement and 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £114 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jamie Palmer, aged 32, of Quarry Avenue, Knottingley: Carrying a baton and a knife on Cobblers Lane, Pontefract. Jailed for six months suspended for 24 months, 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement, £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Amanda Victoria Smith, aged 33, of Garden House Lane, West Ardsley: Stole jewellery and shoes worth £173 from Next at the White Rose Shopping centre and committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge. Fined £120, £160 compensation and £34 victim surcharge.

Kye Greatbatch, aged 34, of Curlew Close, Castleford: Sent threatening instant messages to cause distress or anxiety. Two year community order with 20 day activity requirement, restraining order, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.