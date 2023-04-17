WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Teenager jailed for assaulting a police officer

Wayne Thomason, aged 39, of Arundel Close, Marshway, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a period of imprisonment by failing to attend appointments and failed to provide evidence to excuse absence. Fined £80.

Corey Glover, aged 18, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield: Sent an electronic communication to cause distress or anxiety, assaulted a police officer in Wakefield city centre, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words to or behaviour to cause fear of unlawful violence, and entered an address as a trespasser with intent to steal. Jailed for 16 weeks and £154 victim surcharge.

Rashid Ahmed Mamaniat, aged 39, of Beech Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury: Drove a Honda CR-V while disqualified from driving on Horbury Road, Wakefield, failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, committed a further offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge order for criminal damage, and failed to surrender to custody at Leeds Magistrates’ Court: Six-week community order with electronically monitored curfew and £114 victim surcharge.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Glen Wilson, aged 37, of Carr Lane, South Kirkby: Harassed victim by attending home address, family members’ addresses and asking whereabouts, and assaulted a police constable at Park Estate, South Kirkby: Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month electronically-monitored exclusion requirement, 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours’ unpaid work and £100 compensation.

Tyrone Sean Grimshaw, aged 31, of Parkers Way, Ackworth: Committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for driving while disqualified and failing to surrender. Suspended sentence of 16 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed.

Shane Price, aged 25, of Sycamore Green, Pontefract: Assault by beating, convicted of an offence while a community order for breaching a restraining order and malicious communication was in force. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months and £400 compensation.

Paul Darren Armitage, aged 41, of Barnes Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments and failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment by failing to attend keep in touch appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation for absence. Three-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Robert Gregg, aged 45, of Doncaster Road, Ferrybridge: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for assaulting an emergency worker and for assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Timothy Paul Barraclough, aged 34, of Victoria Street, Featherstone: Committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for driving while disqualified. Twelve weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months is implemented.

