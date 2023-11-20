WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: The latest cases heard at Leeds Magistrates'
Brandon White, aged 26, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop and driving over the limit by failing to attend appointment, failing to attended unpaid work session, and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours unpaid work.
Daniel Mark Rutherford, aged 34, of Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £80.
Luke Thompson, aged 25, of Queens Square, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Existing 18-month community order varied, and fined £80.
Kevin Gibbs, aged 64, of Westfield Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £20.
Benjamin Pearson, aged 39, of Wordsworth Drive, Ferrybridge: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspendended sentence order and with the requirements of a community order made for driving a Range Rover while disqualified, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Fined £338 and suspended sentence order was ameded to extend its operational period to 24 months.
Connor Thompson, aged 22, of Moorefield Crescent, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage and assault, by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for six months concurrent suspended for 12 months, nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Levi Christopher Douglas Ibbotson, aged 45, of Cherry Tree Walk, East Ardsley: Used threatening or abusive words of behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Leeds Station. Six-month conditional discharge and £26 victim surcharge.