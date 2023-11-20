WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: The latest cases heard at Leeds Magistrates'

The the following people from the Wakefield district were prosecuted at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brandon White, aged 26, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop and driving over the limit by failing to attend appointment, failing to attended unpaid work session, and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours unpaid work.

Daniel Mark Rutherford, aged 34, of Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Thompson, aged 25, of Queens Square, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Existing 18-month community order varied, and fined £80.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Kevin Gibbs, aged 64, of Westfield Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend initial office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £20.

Benjamin Pearson, aged 39, of Wordsworth Drive, Ferrybridge: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspendended sentence order and with the requirements of a community order made for driving a Range Rover while disqualified, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Fined £338 and suspended sentence order was ameded to extend its operational period to 24 months.

Connor Thompson, aged 22, of Moorefield Crescent, Hemsworth: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage and assault, by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for six months concurrent suspended for 12 months, nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad