WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Van driver caused death by careless driving

These are the latest completed cases at Leeds Magistrates’ Court involving people from the Wakefield district.
By James Carney
Published 25th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Chistopher Wordsworth, aged 41, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for assault by beating by failing to attend two induction appointments. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

James Alexander, aged 27, of Graham Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend home visit and office appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £40.

Ruth Sambrook, aged 30, of Acacia Green, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £119.

Leeds Magistrates' Court
David Wilcox, aged 44, of South Avenue, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with five-day rehabilitation requirement.

Fiona Anderson, aged 49, of Cobden Road, Farnley, Leeds: Was in charge of a cane corso dog that was dangerously out of control at Red Lane, New Sharlston, Wakefield: Unless the dog, name is Jaga, is kept under control on a lead and with a muzzle it will be destroyed, 12-month community order with nine-month alcohol dependency treatment and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Lee, aged 33, of Mill Lane, South Elmsall: Drove a vehicle on White Apron Street, South Kirkby, while over the drink drive limit. Fined £810, £324 victim surcharge, £250 costs and 15-month driving ban to be reduced by 15 weeks on completion of course.

Caroline Chadwick, aged 57, of St James’s Park, Wakefield: Convicted of a further offence while a community order was in place by failing to surrender. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Samuel Whitehall, aged 34, of Ings Road, Kinsley: Caused death by driving without due care attention while driving a Ford Transit mini van on Fearnley Street. Twelve-month community order with three-month electronically monitored curfew, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £95 victim surcharge, £200 costs and 12-month driving ban.

Lee John Batley, aged 42, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation: Fined £40.

James Osborne, aged 40, of Ryedale Avenue, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order made for stealing from a shop and burglary by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Martin Charles Reville, aged 34, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Thirty hours’ unpaid work.

Marc Lee Dobson, aged 31, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Fined £80.

