Chistopher Wordsworth, aged 41, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for assault by beating by failing to attend two induction appointments. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

James Alexander, aged 27, of Graham Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend home visit and office appointments, and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £40.

Ruth Sambrook, aged 30, of Acacia Green, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £119.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

David Wilcox, aged 44, of South Avenue, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with five-day rehabilitation requirement.

Fiona Anderson, aged 49, of Cobden Road, Farnley, Leeds: Was in charge of a cane corso dog that was dangerously out of control at Red Lane, New Sharlston, Wakefield: Unless the dog, name is Jaga, is kept under control on a lead and with a muzzle it will be destroyed, 12-month community order with nine-month alcohol dependency treatment and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Lee, aged 33, of Mill Lane, South Elmsall: Drove a vehicle on White Apron Street, South Kirkby, while over the drink drive limit. Fined £810, £324 victim surcharge, £250 costs and 15-month driving ban to be reduced by 15 weeks on completion of course.

Caroline Chadwick, aged 57, of St James’s Park, Wakefield: Convicted of a further offence while a community order was in place by failing to surrender. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Samuel Whitehall, aged 34, of Ings Road, Kinsley: Caused death by driving without due care attention while driving a Ford Transit mini van on Fearnley Street. Twelve-month community order with three-month electronically monitored curfew, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £95 victim surcharge, £200 costs and 12-month driving ban.

Lee John Batley, aged 42, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation: Fined £40.

James Osborne, aged 40, of Ryedale Avenue, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order made for stealing from a shop and burglary by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Martin Charles Reville, aged 34, of Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Thirty hours’ unpaid work.