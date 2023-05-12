WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT LISTS: Woman guilty of assault in nightclub
These are latest convictions at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for cases involving people from across the Wakefield district.
Sarah Scott, aged 39, of Corbett Drive, Wakefield: Failed to provide a specimen when suspected of having driven a vehicle in Rivington, Lancashire. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge, £150 costs and 42-month driving ban to be reduced by 42 weeks on completion of course.
Adam Reyner, aged 36, of Woodlands, East Ardsley: Convicted of an offence while community order was in place for assault by beating, harassment and criminal damage. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 90 hours’ unpaid work.
Leon Bartrop, aged 32, of Vicarage Close, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for drink driving and failing to surrender to bail by failing to attend keep in touch appointments. Fined £80 and 12-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Jack Jervis, aged 42, of Woodmoor Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from a period of imprisonment. Fined £80.
Morgan Kmiotek, aged 22, of Carr Lane, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Seventy-nine hours’ unpaid work and £40 fine.
Francine Hopkins, aged 44, of Hazel Road, Knottingley: Committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for failing to surrender to bail. Jailed for six weeks.
Chelsea Lee Knowles, aged 32, of Wheldon Road, Castleford: Assault by beating at Pryzm nightclub on Woodhouse Lane, Leeds. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £230 costs.
Richard Box, of Diamond Avenue, South Elmsall: Committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for driving a vehicle over the alcohol limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. Fined £400.
Nathan Liam Ellis, aged 28, of The Croft, Glasshoughton, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for possession of cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon and failing to provide a specimen by failing to attend appointment, failing to attend unpaid work session and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation.