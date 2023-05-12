Sarah Scott, aged 39, of Corbett Drive, Wakefield: Failed to provide a specimen when suspected of having driven a vehicle in Rivington, Lancashire. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim surcharge, £150 costs and 42-month driving ban to be reduced by 42 weeks on completion of course.

Adam Reyner, aged 36, of Woodlands, East Ardsley: Convicted of an offence while community order was in place for assault by beating, harassment and criminal damage. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 90 hours’ unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Bartrop, aged 32, of Vicarage Close, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for drink driving and failing to surrender to bail by failing to attend keep in touch appointments. Fined £80 and 12-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jack Jervis, aged 42, of Woodmoor Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from a period of imprisonment. Fined £80.

Morgan Kmiotek, aged 22, of Carr Lane, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Seventy-nine hours’ unpaid work and £40 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francine Hopkins, aged 44, of Hazel Road, Knottingley: Committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for failing to surrender to bail. Jailed for six weeks.

Chelsea Lee Knowles, aged 32, of Wheldon Road, Castleford: Assault by beating at Pryzm nightclub on Woodhouse Lane, Leeds. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £230 costs.

Richard Box, of Diamond Avenue, South Elmsall: Committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for driving a vehicle over the alcohol limit, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. Fined £400.