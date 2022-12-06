Emma Scarth, aged 26, of Wilson Street, Castleford: Stole perfume and headphones worth £300 from TK Maxx. Fined £80, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Hodgkin, aged 19, of Rhodes Street, Hightown, Castleford: Drink driving in a Mercedes on Albion Street, Castleford. Fourteen-month driving ban to be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of course, fined £400, £160 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty Chantelle Louise Lowe, aged 31, of Moorfield Crescent, Hemsworth: Assault by beating of a police officer. Fined £120, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Sean William Pilkington, aged 44, of Cannon Street, Castleford: Stole alcohol worth £88.25 from the Co-Op. Fined £40, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jeremiah Price, aged 19, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Possession of two bags of cannabis and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge. Fined £100, £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Baldwin, aged 36, of Camp Road, South Kirkby: Driving while banned in South Elmsall and Moorthorpe. Six-month driving ban, £400 fine and £160 victim surcharge.

Neil May, aged 38, of Railway Terrace, Normanton: Assault by beating on Gilcar Way. Fined £480, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Grant Shane Pavlitski, aged 30, of Aketon Road, Castleford: Stole Ariel tablets worth £48 from Wilko and Ariel tablets worth £40 from Londis. Twelve-month conditional discharge and £40 compensation.

Zdenek Nemeth, aged 39, of Kirkgate, Wakefield: Stole items to the value of £52 from Wilko and stole items worth £16.50 from Spar, stole laundry products to the value of £77, and failed to comply with the requirements of a community order . Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug-rehabilitation requirement and 20-day activity requirement, and £16.50 compensation.

Josef Pihik, aged 32, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield: Stole cleaning products and children’s toys worth £100, and pans worth £100, and cosmetics worth £90 from Wilko. Twelve-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work and £290 compensation.

Antony Stephen Paul McCombe, aged 44, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby: Stole chocolate worth £18.25, coffee worth £8 and groceries worth £4.90 from the One Stop in South Kirkby, stole alcohol worth £32.75 from the Co-Op, and failed to surrender to bail. Twelve-month community order with six-month alcohol dependency requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £114 victim surcharge.

Jack Raymond Walton, aged 26, of Cookson Close, Castleford: Failed to provide a specimen. Three-year driving ban, twelve-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Leah Jessie Brown, aged 33, of New Hall Way, Flockton: Stole a Nike rucksack worth £30 that contained a UK passport, and tobacco worth £30 in Holbeck, Leeds. To pay £160 compensation.

Lee Astin, aged 43, of South Baileygate, Pontefract: Interfered with motor vehicles with the intention of theft, failed to provide a sample and stole two bank cards. Jailed for six weeks and £154 victim surcharge.

Adrian George Green, aged 51, of Sawley Close, Wakefield: Damaged a fob reader and electronic door worth £74 at Mulberry House, Wakefield. Twelve-month conditional discharge, £74 compensation, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexandru Obada, aged 31, of Great North Road, Wentbridge: Twenty-three month driving ban to be reduced by 23 weeks on completion of course, 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Tomlinson, aged 28, of Gypsy Lane, Castleford: Driving a Suzuki Ignis under the influence of cocaine and without insurance. Fourteen-month driving ban, £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Angela Gibson, aged 35, of Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield: Stole gift sets worth £45 and cleaning products worth £40 from The Range. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £45 compensation.

Matthew Jonas, aged 34, of Sunningdale Way, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. Drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Westgate, Wakefield. Seventeen-month driving ban to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of course, £56 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Magda Gierasimczuk, aged 36, of Smeaton Road, Upton: Drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on Wrangbrook Lane, Pontefract. Twenty-four-month driving ban to be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of course, 12-month community order and 120 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kamil Kalicinski, aged 31, of Foss Walk, Castleford. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Stansfield Road. Fourteen-month driving ban to be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of course, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Josh Parish, aged 19, of Windmill Fold, Crofton. Took and damaged a vehicle, drove without insurance and drove without a licence. Twelve-month driving ban, 12-month community order with 180 hours’ unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lauren Higgins, aged 31, of Littlewood Court, Wakefield: Assaulted two police constables. Twelve-month community order with 120 day alcohol abstinence requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Shannon Liah Cowell, aged 25, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley: Stole a key, a Playstation 4 and a mini-motorbike. Twelve-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 20-day activity rehabilitation order, and £150 compensation.

Paul Anthony Walker, aged 60, of Langsett Road, Wakefield: Drink driving on George Street. Twenty-six month driving ban, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs, and 12-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

