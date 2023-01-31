WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT REGISTERS: 21-year-old caught drink driving Mercedes Sprinter

Danny Matthew Cross, aged 32, of Queens Drive, Wakefield: Entered Wakefield city centre in breach of a criminal behaviour order. Twelve-month community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lee Dearden, aged 20, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Assault by beating at Castleford railway station. To pay £150 compensation.

Lewis Turner, aged 21, of Hartley Terrace, Featherstone. Drink driving in a Mercedes Sprinter on Priory Road, Featherstone. Fined £466, £47 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 10 penalty points

Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Samuel Cadona, aged 26, of Beamshaw Way, Wakefield: Drove a Mercedes while disqualified and without insurance on Leeds Road. Twelve-month community order with 80-hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 13-month driving ban.

Shaun David De Lisle, aged 46, of Market Street, Wakefield: Stole items from a Volkswagen Passat on Cheapside, Wakefield. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £114 victim surcharge.

Kieran Morgan, aged 37, of Derwent Drive, Castleford: Drove a Vauxhall Astra while disqualified from driving and without insurance on Park Crescent, Castleford. Twelve-month community order with 150-hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 30-month driving ban.

Philip Booth, aged 30, of Candle Gardens, Castleford: Actual bodily harm. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months and 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, twelve-month restraining order, £114 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Kelly Marie Johnson, aged 30, of Regent Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order for stealing from a shop. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months and £153 victim surcharge.

Wayne Dance, aged 44, of Peterson Road, Wakefield: Had contact with two children under the age of 16 while subject to a sexual harm prevention order. Twelve-month community order 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £114 victim and £620 costs.

Micheal Neal Thompson, aged 35, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton: Breached the requirements of an activity order by failing to attend appointments. Fined £180.

Dominic Rowe-Quarshie, aged 32, of Firthcliffe Road, Wakefield: Breached the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments. Fined £583.

John Darroch, aged 30, of Sunroyd Hill, Horbury: Failed to comply with supervision requirements having been released from prison. Fined £80.

Razvan Hussain, aged 44, of Garden House Lane, West Ardsley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for drug driving: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ashley Paul Lambert, aged 31, of Burgage Square, Wakefield: Criminal damage. Fined £233, £93 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Matthew Smith, aged 29, of Moorhouse Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield: Drove a Volkswgaen Golf on Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, while disqualifed, without insurance and while banned. Jailed for 14 weeks, 16-month driving ban and £154 victim surcharge.

Liam Howard Baker, aged 28, of Aire Street, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order for stealing from a shop. Sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months imposed.