WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT REPORTS: Man sent back to prison after breaching licence conditions

Brandon Waite, aged 25, of Clock Row Avenue, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to attend unpaid work appointment. Eight hours’ unpaid work.

Lisa Armitage, aged 43, of Wellgarth Road, Featherstone. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a period of imprisonment by failing to attend office appointments and failing to keep home visit. Fined £40.

Michael Neal Thompson, aged 26, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton: Breached the requirements of a community order made for threatening unlawful violence by failing to attend appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Paige Woodward, aged 26, of Westfield Road, Hemsworth: Breached the requirements of a community order made for theft. Twelve-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation and 20-day activity requirement.

Ross Bradman, aged 35, of Dark Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or acceptable explanation. Fined £240.

Declan Cahill, aged 19, Sunroyd Avenue, Horbury: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments. Fifty hours unpaid work.

James Anthony Dickinson, aged 37, of Wakefield Road, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving while disqualified and drug driving by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Twelve-month community order with 129 hours unpaid work.

Christoper Newton, aged 27, of Ridgefield Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for breaching a restraining order, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and assault by beating by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with 20-day electronically monitored curfew and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jack Greenfield, aged 28, of Grey Court, Outwood: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £266.

Todd Morgan, aged 26, of Market Street, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirement of a community order by failing to attend appointments. Fined £80.

Niall Pretty, aged 24, of Walton Road, Upton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for burglary and assault by beating by failing to attend induction appointments. Jailed for four weeks.

Reece McGarry, aged 29, of Philip Garth, Outwood: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for stealing from a shop by failing to attend initial appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation and failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to comply with licence conditions by failing to keep in touch with supervisor and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Jailed for six weeks.