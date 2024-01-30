WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT REPORTS: Man who illegally deposited controlled waste jailed for 39 weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Wood, aged 38, of Bridle Lane, Ossett: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for failing to provide a specimen, by failing to attend unpaid work appointment, failing to attend keep in touch appointment and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Suspended sentence order varied to include jail term of 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 20 hours unpaid work and order extended for six months.

Dean Chapman, aged 33, of Westgate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for possessing a knife and using threatening, abusive or insulting words, by failing to attend appointments and and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month supervision period, and five-day rehabilitation activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Thorpe, aged 19, of Old Crown Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Twenty hours unpaid work.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Daniel Clayton, aged 29, of School Street, Castleford: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for three counts of depositing controlled waste. Suspended sentence of 39 weeks suspended for 18 months implemented.