WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT REPORTS: Man who illegally deposited controlled waste jailed for 39 weeks
Darren Wood, aged 38, of Bridle Lane, Ossett: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for failing to provide a specimen, by failing to attend unpaid work appointment, failing to attend keep in touch appointment and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Suspended sentence order varied to include jail term of 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 20 hours unpaid work and order extended for six months.
Dean Chapman, aged 33, of Westgate, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for possessing a knife and using threatening, abusive or insulting words, by failing to attend appointments and and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month supervision period, and five-day rehabilitation activity.
Jack Thorpe, aged 19, of Old Crown Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Twenty hours unpaid work.
Daniel Clayton, aged 29, of School Street, Castleford: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made for three counts of depositing controlled waste. Suspended sentence of 39 weeks suspended for 18 months implemented.
Liam James Hirst, aged 32, of Regina Crescent, Havercroft, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order for driving a vehicle under the influence of cannabis and cocaine was in force. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months and 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement