David Anthony Beecher, aged 31, of Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 220-hours’ unpaid work.

Andrew Griffiths, aged 31, of Hoyland Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order for carrying an offensive weapon. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 20-hours’ unpaid work.

Stephen John Kidd, aged 64, of Rookhill Road, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a sexual offences order by staying for at least 12 hours at the home of a under-18-year-old within the space of three days. Twelve-month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, £400 costs and £140 victim surcharge.

Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Connor Joseph Hamilton, aged 27, of Ashfield Street, Normanton: Damaged the front window and fireplace of the Junction Inn on Market Place, Normanton, worth £500 and £400 respectively, damaged a police vehicle to the value of £100, and spat at and assaulted an emergency worker by beating her. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, abstain from consuming alcohol for 60 days, 12-month exclusion requirement during which defendant is banned from the Junction Inn, and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £1,500 compensation.

Dominique Rock, aged 35, of Stafford Terrace, Wakefield: Drink drove a Jaguar X-Type on Stafford Terrace. Twenty-month driving ban, £346 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Metmateusz Trzesala, aged 26, of Dudfleet Lane, Horbury: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Ivan Istok, aged 48, of Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield: Drove a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle on Earl Street while banned. Twelve-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mason Jay Littleboy, aged 23, of Highfield Rise, Wakefield: Assault by beating. Twelve-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, £100 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Robinson, aged 32, of Fairfield Avenue, Pontefract: Breached the conditions of a restraining order. Fined £80, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christian Pearson, aged 27, of Almshouse Lane, Wakefield: Speeding on Denby Dale Road. Fined 120, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 90-day driving ban.

Mark Doherty, aged 44, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield: Stole seven Lynx deodorant and seven seven Nivea shower gels worth £45.90 and stole five washing capsule boxes worth £40 from Wilko, Kirkgate, Wakefield. Six-month conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Anthony McCombe, aged 44, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby: Convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for stealing from a shop. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sarfraz Hussain, aged 32, of Oakland Road, Wakefield: Assault by beating. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £95 victim surcharge and £105 costs.

