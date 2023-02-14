WAKEFIELD DISTRICT COURT REPORTS: Woman drink drove in Jaguar X-Type and man spat at police officer after breaking pub window
Here are the latest reports from Leeds Magistrates’ Court covering cases in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
David Anthony Beecher, aged 31, of Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Twelve-month community order with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 220-hours’ unpaid work.
Andrew Griffiths, aged 31, of Hoyland Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order for carrying an offensive weapon. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and 20-hours’ unpaid work.
Stephen John Kidd, aged 64, of Rookhill Road, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a sexual offences order by staying for at least 12 hours at the home of a under-18-year-old within the space of three days. Twelve-month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, £400 costs and £140 victim surcharge.
Connor Joseph Hamilton, aged 27, of Ashfield Street, Normanton: Damaged the front window and fireplace of the Junction Inn on Market Place, Normanton, worth £500 and £400 respectively, damaged a police vehicle to the value of £100, and spat at and assaulted an emergency worker by beating her. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, abstain from consuming alcohol for 60 days, 12-month exclusion requirement during which defendant is banned from the Junction Inn, and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £1,500 compensation.
Dominique Rock, aged 35, of Stafford Terrace, Wakefield: Drink drove a Jaguar X-Type on Stafford Terrace. Twenty-month driving ban, £346 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs.
Metmateusz Trzesala, aged 26, of Dudfleet Lane, Horbury: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.
Ivan Istok, aged 48, of Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield: Drove a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle on Earl Street while banned. Twelve-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Mason Jay Littleboy, aged 23, of Highfield Rise, Wakefield: Assault by beating. Twelve-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, £100 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Ryan Robinson, aged 32, of Fairfield Avenue, Pontefract: Breached the conditions of a restraining order. Fined £80, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Christian Pearson, aged 27, of Almshouse Lane, Wakefield: Speeding on Denby Dale Road. Fined 120, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs and 90-day driving ban.
Mark Doherty, aged 44, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield: Stole seven Lynx deodorant and seven seven Nivea shower gels worth £45.90 and stole five washing capsule boxes worth £40 from Wilko, Kirkgate, Wakefield. Six-month conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Anthony McCombe, aged 44, of Wentworth Drive, South Kirkby: Convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for stealing from a shop. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Sarfraz Hussain, aged 32, of Oakland Road, Wakefield: Assault by beating. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £95 victim surcharge and £105 costs.
Stacey Jon Hutchinson, aged 41, of St Michaels Green, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving while disqualified by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Twenty-day community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work.