Wakefield district reports from the courts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Garfitt, aged 34, of Kershaw Avenue, Airedale, Castleford: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for criminal damage and assault, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Jailed for 27 weeks suspended for 18 months and 10 hours unpaid work.
Atis Skrabis, aged 26, of Leeds Road, Wakefied: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied to include 30 additional hours unpaid work.
Danie Ward, aged 32, of Hebble Oval, South Elmsall: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Order varied to include 20 additional hours unpaid work.
Eleanor Tebbit, aged 38, of Victoria Grove, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £119.95.
Kieran Martin, aged 21, of Watling Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Fined £333.
Danny Cunnane, aged 40, of Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for criminal damage, by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absence. Jailed for two months suspended for 12 months and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.