Wakefield district reports from the courts
Craig Smith, aged 36, of Drury Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £80.
Lauren Scott, aged 35, of Drawbridge Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for eight counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend drug rehabilitation appointment, failing to attend probation appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 22-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
James Greenway, aged 32, of Vicarage Lane, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for criminal damage, failing to provide a sample for a Class A drug test and failing to answer bail, by failing to attend initial induction office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Committed to prison for four weeks and two weeks to run concurrently.
Phillip Griffiths, aged 38, of Foss Walk, Airedale, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend programme appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £123.
Mateusz Kubiak, aged 27, of Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £138.
Michael Drozd, aged 37, of Berners Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide valid explanation for absences. Fined £369.
Phillipa Moore, aged 39, of Langdale Square, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide valid explanation for absences. Fined £80.
Marie Rogers, aged 44, of Darkfield Lane, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £75.