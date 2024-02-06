Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Smith, aged 36, of Drury Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence to excuse absences. Fined £80.

Lauren Scott, aged 35, of Drawbridge Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for eight counts of stealing from a shop, by failing to attend drug rehabilitation appointment, failing to attend probation appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 22-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Greenway, aged 32, of Vicarage Lane, Featherstone: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for criminal damage, failing to provide a sample for a Class A drug test and failing to answer bail, by failing to attend initial induction office appointment and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Committed to prison for four weeks and two weeks to run concurrently.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Phillip Griffiths, aged 38, of Foss Walk, Airedale, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend programme appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £123.

Mateusz Kubiak, aged 27, of Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £138.

Michael Drozd, aged 37, of Berners Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide valid explanation for absences. Fined £369.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillipa Moore, aged 39, of Langdale Square, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide valid explanation for absences. Fined £80.