Leah Sunderland, aged 34, of Doncaster Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirements appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £92.

Daniel Hooley, aged 24, of Aysgarth Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Artur Fiut, aged 36, of Arundel Way, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Court order varied and includes 20 hours unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Carl Rutter, aged 57, of Anderson Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to provide a specimen and failing to surrender, by failing to attend initial induction appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

James Osborne, aged 41, of Grasmere Road, Knottingley: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, made for burglary other than a dwelling and two counts of theft from a shop, by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Suspended sentence of nine week suspended for 12 months imposed concurrent, overall length of sentence 12 weeks.

Thomas Leadbetter, aged 26, of Falcon Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence within five working days of absences. Fined £40.

