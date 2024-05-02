Wakefield district reports from the courts
Kevin Martin Zsovinecz, aged 59, of The Chase, Stanley, Wakefield: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.
Christopher Sutcliffe, aged 19, of Borrowdale Drive, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work session and a rehabilitation activity requirement and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Community order varied and includes five hours unpaid work.
Eleanor Tebbett, aged 38, of Victoria Grove, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement office appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Fined £40.
John Hannah, aged 48, of Park Close, Ryhill, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation within five working days. Fined £293.