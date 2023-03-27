Matthew Paul Padgett, aged 40, of Langdale Drive, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned appointments. Twelve-month community order made on July 28, 2022, to include three-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Marie Shipman, aged 47, of Springhill View, Outwood: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve-month community order made on September 21, 2022, to include 12-month alcohol treatment requirement.

Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

John Thresh, aged 53, of Thornes Moor Close, Wakefield: Drink drove on Denby Dale Road, Thornes Park and at the Ramada Hotel, Fryersway, Ossett. Eighteen-month community order with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 100 hours’ unpaid work, £95 victim surcharge, £200 costs and 18-month driving ban.

Paul Stewart Teece, aged 45, of Lower Warrengate, Wakefield. Sent indecent or grossly offensive voicemails to cause distress or anxiety, committed a further offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge order for racial harassment. Jailed for six weeks and £154 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John James Morris, aged 40, of Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract: Committed a further offence with subject to a suspended sentence for causing racially or religiously aggravated harrassment, alarm or distress. Suspended sentence of eight week suspended for 12 months extended to 24 months.

Robert Atkinson, aged 29, of Buttermere Croft, Walton: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour ti cayse fear of unlawful violence on board a train between Leeds and Morley and failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by behaving unacceptably on first day of unpaid work. Twelve-month community order with 1000 hours’ unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Ivan Istok, aged 48, of Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order for stealing for a shop was in force. Twelve-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jamie Frank Lister, aged 35, of Teall Street, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. Twenty hours’ unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Duke, aged 54, of Monk Street, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with initial office appointment. Fined £40.

David Adams, aged 42, of Wakefield Road, Kinsley: Stole 12 Unstoppables laundry product, three Gillette razors and one Venus razor to the value of £61.83 from Asda.

Troy Adamson-Swanson, aged 31, of Aketon Road, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for assault by beating by failing to attend scheduled unpaid work sessions. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 94 hours’ unpaid work.

Charley Abell, aged 19, of Westgate End, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointment and unpaid work sessions. Six-month community order with 20 hours’ unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad