WAKEFIELD DISTRICT REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man stole metal window gates

Matthew James John Phillis, aged 46, of Manor Park Avenue, Allerton Bywater, Castleford: Stole hole cutting blades and a socket set worth £54.99 from B&Q, Beeston, Leeds, stole gin and Jack Daniel's worth £116 from the CoOp, High Street, Kippax, and failed to surrender to custody after being released on bail. Fined £200 and £34 victim surcharge.

Daniel Flavell, aged 34, of Barden Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend an appointment. Fined £50.

Greg Peter Jones, aged 31, of Grove Mount, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for assault by beating, breaching a restraining order and criminal damage, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation for absence. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours unpaid work.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Craig Evans, aged 34, of Larks Hill, Pontefract: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £25.

David Smith, aged 37, of Penrith Crescent, Castleford: Stole metal window gates worth £500 from Rattan Furniture, Rochdale, failed to surrender to custody and committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. Must pay £34 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Garreth Durrant, aged 34, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Daniel Gomersall, aged 32, of Colliery Close, Allerton Bywater, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lee Brown, aged 37, of Pine Close, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving while disqualified by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with 40 hours unpaid work.

Mark Wattis, aged, 42, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Three-month community order with 20 hours unpaid work.