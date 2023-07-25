WAKEFIELD DISTRICT REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man stole metal window gates
Matthew James John Phillis, aged 46, of Manor Park Avenue, Allerton Bywater, Castleford: Stole hole cutting blades and a socket set worth £54.99 from B&Q, Beeston, Leeds, stole gin and Jack Daniel's worth £116 from the CoOp, High Street, Kippax, and failed to surrender to custody after being released on bail. Fined £200 and £34 victim surcharge.
Daniel Flavell, aged 34, of Barden Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend an appointment. Fined £50.
Greg Peter Jones, aged 31, of Grove Mount, South Kirkby: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for assault by beating, breaching a restraining order and criminal damage, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation for absence. Twelve-month community order with 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours unpaid work.
Craig Evans, aged 34, of Larks Hill, Pontefract: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Fined £25.
David Smith, aged 37, of Penrith Crescent, Castleford: Stole metal window gates worth £500 from Rattan Furniture, Rochdale, failed to surrender to custody and committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. Must pay £34 victim surcharge and £300 costs.
Garreth Durrant, aged 34, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Daniel Gomersall, aged 32, of Colliery Close, Allerton Bywater, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend office appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Lee Brown, aged 37, of Pine Close, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for driving while disqualified by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation. Twelve-month community order with 40 hours unpaid work.
Mark Wattis, aged, 42, of Smawthorne Avenue, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation. Three-month community order with 20 hours unpaid work.
Samuel Day, aged 44, of Cornflower Mews, Castleford: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assaulted an emergency worker by beating him at Leeds railway station, assaulted an emergency worker and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Elland Road Police HQ, Leeds, and Leeds General Infirmary, assault by beating, and destroyed a police cell to the value or £5,000 at Leeds railway station. Jailed for eight months and £400 compensation.