Wakefield dog owner fined more than £3K for causing noise nuisance to neighbours

A noisy neighbour who allowed her dog to bark excessively has been ordered to pay out more than £3,700.

Cheryl Moore, 50, of Belgrave Mount, Wakefield, was convicted of an offence at Kirklees (Huddersfield) Magistrates’ Court on November 15 after allowing her dog to bark persistently and ignoring an official notice to stop.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “With dog ownership comes a significant responsibility, and we expect dog owners to be able to manage their dog’s behaviour, so it does not impact on people’s quality of life, and cause stress and anxiety for neighbours.

“We want to be very clear - we will and do take the necessary legal action when people won’t work with us to manage their dog’s behaviour so that it does not cause noise nuisance. We would encourage anyone to report noise problems to us if their lives are being affected.”

Following complaints, the council served a formal abatement notice requiring her to stop her dog’s barking causing a noise nuisance, but this was ignored, and the council took a decision to prosecute.

Evidence was gathered that included recordings of the barking obtained by council officers, and information from people directly affected.