Wakefield fatal railway accident: Tragedy as person dies on railway line near Normanton Station
A person has died on the railway line in Normanton.
Emergency services including Yorkshire Ambulance Services’ Hazerdous Area Response Team were called to the railway near Pope Street, in the Lower Altofts area of Normanton, yesterday morning to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Normanton station at 10.10am yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was been pronounced dead at the scene.”
The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.