A person has died on the railway line in Normanton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services including Yorkshire Ambulance Services’ Hazerdous Area Response Team were called to the railway near Pope Street, in the Lower Altofts area of Normanton, yesterday morning to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Normanton station at 10.10am yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was been pronounced dead at the scene.”