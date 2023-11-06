News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Wakefield fatal railway accident: Tragedy as person dies on railway line near Normanton Station

A person has died on the railway line in Normanton.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services including Yorkshire Ambulance Services’ Hazerdous Area Response Team were called to the railway near Pope Street, in the Lower Altofts area of Normanton, yesterday morning to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Normanton station at 10.10am yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was been pronounced dead at the scene.”

The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.