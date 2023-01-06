Wakefield hit-and-run left cyclist seriously injured after BMW driver fled scene
Police are searching for a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Wakefield last night.
Police were called yesterday (Thursday) at 7.35pm to a report of a collision involving a car and bicycle on Leeds Road.
The caller reported that the car had failed to stop at the scene and was travelling away from Wakefield, towards the A650.
The cyclist was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious leg and wrist injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the car, which is believed to be a silver-coloured BMW saloon. This appeared to be in convoy with a black BMW of a similar style at the time of the collision.
Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using 101LiveChat quoting log 1558 of 5 January.