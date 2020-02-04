Wakefield Holiday Inn burglar stole from guest's room as he was in bed asleep

A guest at a hotel in Wakefield awoke to find his room had been burgled and his wallet, mobile phones and a laptop had been stolen.

Igor Brzozowski is thought to have used a copied room card to gain access to the guest's room in the early hours of the morning at the Holiday Inn.

Brzozowski was jailed for 31 months over the offence at the hotel in Wakefield city centre on June 13 last year.

The 39-year-old crook was arrested at the hotel after an alert night porter caught him red-handed with the stolen property.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said the victim was staying in a room on the third floor of the hotel on Queen Street.

He awoke at around 3am to discover that his belongings had been stolen from his room.

There were no signs that force had been used to gain entry to the room.

Earlier in the night the hotel night porter had noticed that a door to a room on the fifth floor was ajar.

The staff member suspected the two incidents were linked when the burglary was reported and went to check the room on the fifth floor.

Brzozowski was inside the room with the stolen property.

Police were called and the defendant was arrested at the hotel.

He was interviewed about the incident but claimed he could not remember anything as he was so tired.

The defendant said he had been staying at the hotel as he had been kicked out of his own home by his mother.

Brzozowski, of Manor Crescent, Lupset, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Three days before the offence he was given a suspended sentence for theft.

He also has a conviction for robbery in Poland.

Mr Galley said the burglary offence was aggravated as it involved planning and obtaining a copy of a room card.

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said Brzozowski committed the offence as he was in debt and under pressure to pay fines.

Ms Cooper said bailiffs had been turning up at his home and it had placed a strain on his family.

She added: "The defendant only had himself to blame. The debt spiralled out of control."

Ms Cooper said her client did not have an issue with drink or drugs.

Jailing the defendant, Recorder Joanne Kidd said: "The offence is further aggravated by the fact that it took place at night, in a private hotel room while the occupant was asleep.

"You had only recently been made the subject of a suspended sentence order."