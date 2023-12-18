Wakefield man and Batley woman jailed for taking part in multi-million pound drug trafficking ring

A Batley woman and a Wakefield man have been sent to prison for their parts in a multi-million pound drug trafficking ring.

Jordan Walker and Neesha Gohil received sentences on Friday (December 15) for their roles in a conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine destined for the streets of Leeds.

The trio are the latest to be jailed as part of an investigation into drugs trafficking which has seen nearly 100 kilos of Class A drugs being seized.

Walker and Gohil were arrested earlier this year after police executed warrants at connected addresses in Batley and Wakefield.

Neesha Gohil

Appearing for sentencing before Leeds Crown Court, Walker, aged 31 and of Silver Street in Wakefield, was jailed for 11 years.

Gohil, aged 32 and of Branwell Avenue in Batley, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

The charges relate to offences committed in Leeds between November 6, 2022 and March 14, 2023.

Their sentences follow the jailing of three other people in July and a further gang member in March as part of the same West Yorkshire Police investigation.

Jordan Walker

Speaking outside court, Detective Inspector Dave Watts, of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision serious organised crime team, said: “This was a multi-million pound drug trafficking ring with significant influence in the Leeds drug market and connections to a series of firearms discharges in the south Leeds area.

“The overall operation has seen the seizure of 46 kilos of cocaine, 48 kilos of MDMA, 21 kilos of cutting agents and over £160,000 in cash.

“Evidence of a further 32 kilos of cocaine having been supplied was also seized.

“I’m pleased with the sentences handed out today and hope they will serve as a deterrent to people thinking of dealing drugs in our communities.

“Since the interventions carried out as part of Programme Precision, there has been a significant reduction in the violence and firearms offences linked to this and affiliated organised crime gangs.”

“International enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the principal organised crime gang member who is believed to have fled to Dubai.”