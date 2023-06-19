News you can trust since 1852
A man has been arrested after police found various Class A drugs after stopping a car on the motorway near Wakefield yesterday.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YH ROCU) have charged a man in connection with possession with intent to supply cocaine and crack cocaine after stopping the vehicle on the northbound M1 near Carr Gate, on June 18 where a quantity of drugs were recovered.

Subsequent searches also recovered a substantial amount of cash.

The male, aged 43, was also quizzed over money laundering and is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds accused of the offences.

The vehicle was stopped on the northbound M1 near Carr Gate, Wakefield.
