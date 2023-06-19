Wakefield man charged with drugs offences after M1 vehicle stop
A man has been arrested after police found various Class A drugs after stopping a car on the motorway near Wakefield yesterday.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Jun 2023
Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YH ROCU) have charged a man in connection with possession with intent to supply cocaine and crack cocaine after stopping the vehicle on the northbound M1 near Carr Gate, on June 18 where a quantity of drugs were recovered.
Subsequent searches also recovered a substantial amount of cash.
The male, aged 43, was also quizzed over money laundering and is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds accused of the offences.