Wakefield man charged with multiple stalking offences
A Wakefield man is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates today charged with stalking related offences.
By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:01 pm
Russell Jennings, 42 of Oakenshaw Lane, Walton, has been charged with two counts of stalking without fear, alarm, or distress, three counts of use of threatening, abusive, insulting words and or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and one count of possession of a Class A drug.
The charges relate to an investigation by Wakefield Safeguarding, after a report was made on Monday, September 26.