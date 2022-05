Danyall Williamson, age 20, of Duke Street, Wakefield was remanded in custody to appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates' Court today.

He was charged with rape, making threats to kill burglary and two attempted burglaries.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team following a serious sexual assault on a woman in Wakefield in the early hours of Monday, May 16.

