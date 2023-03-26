News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
44 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
2 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
3 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Wakefield man had £11,000 drug farm growing in his bungalow

A Wakefield man who was stopped by police in his car with with a bag of cannabis was later found to have an £11,000 cannabis farm at this bungalow home.

By Nick Frame
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:54 BST

Richard Sutton had been behind the wheel of a Volvo when he was pulled over by officers on July 30, 2019. They immediately smelt cannabis when they approached the vehicle and spotted a small bag of the drug.

Following a further search of the car they found a carrier bag containing more cannabis under the passenger seat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result, they then searched his bungalow on Danella Grove in Wrenthorpe and found one of the doors barricaded to prevent entry, prosecutor Jemima Stephenson told Leeds Crown Court. But once the got inside they found a room that had been turned over to the drug that contained 25 plants and all the necessary lighting, fans and irrigation required to help make it grow.

Sutton was stopped by police, which led them to his property and the drug farm he was hiding.
Sutton was stopped by police, which led them to his property and the drug farm he was hiding.
Sutton was stopped by police, which led them to his property and the drug farm he was hiding.
Most Popular

It was estimated that the potential value of the drugs came to more than £11,000. During his police interview the 50-year-old accepted that he was responsible for cultivating the drug.

Sutton, of Thornes Park Court, Wakefield, admitted a single charge of the production of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Little mitigation was offered but the court was told that he was “vulnerable” and had been taken advantage of by others.

Judge Robin Mairs told him he would not send him to prison, and instead gave him a community order for two years, telling him he had the “good sense” to plead guilty to the charge.