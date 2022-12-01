Wakefield man handed a 14-year sentence for sexually abusing two children

John Wayne Poxon, 57, of Coniston Crescent, was found guilty of 10 counts of indecent assault against a girl under 14.

The offences date back to the 1990s and began when the girls were aged just four and six.

Poxon subjected the children to degrading and humiliating sexual assaults that left them terrified of him.

For one of the girls, the abuse carried on for nearly five years.

Poxon was found guilty in October and sentenced at York Crown Court on November 28.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Brownridge of York CID, said: “Poxon robbed the children of their childhood and his abuse continues to impact on their adult lives to this day.

"He denied the offences during police interviews and subjected the victims to the further distress of having to relive the abuse he inflicted on them in front of a court. I am very pleased that the jury saw through him and saw him for what he is.

“The victims have been incredibly courageous in coming forward and giving evidence to the court. I hope that the outcome gives them the opportunity to put Poxon’s sickening abuse behind them, knowing that he is now serving a lengthy prison sentence for what he did to them.