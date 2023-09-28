News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield man jailed for assault and controlling and coercive behaviour against woman

A Middlestown man has been jailed after admitting a nine-month campaign of controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Sep 2023
Paul Anthony Rosso, 37, of Back Lane, Middlestown, previously pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of common assault.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (September 26), where he was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.

Rosso controlled various aspects of the victim’s life, including what she was allowed to wear, and making her walk with her head down when in public. He also physically assaulted her.

Paul Anthony Rosso was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.Paul Anthony Rosso was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.
PC Becky Thompson, of Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “The victim has shown immense bravery in leaving this controlling relationship and reporting what has happened to her to the police.

"The courage she has shown has assisted in convicting a violent offender.

“I hope that the result brought justice and provided reassurance to the complainant which can assist her and her family to look to the future positively.

“In addition, I hope that the outcome of this case will encourage victims of domestic abuse to come forward knowing that they will be listened to and supported.”

Information about how to report offences to the police and details of independent agencies who offer advice and support are available here: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/domesticabuse