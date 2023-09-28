Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Anthony Rosso, 37, of Back Lane, Middlestown, previously pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of common assault.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (September 26), where he was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosso controlled various aspects of the victim’s life, including what she was allowed to wear, and making her walk with her head down when in public. He also physically assaulted her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Anthony Rosso was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.

PC Becky Thompson, of Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “The victim has shown immense bravery in leaving this controlling relationship and reporting what has happened to her to the police.

"The courage she has shown has assisted in convicting a violent offender.

“I hope that the result brought justice and provided reassurance to the complainant which can assist her and her family to look to the future positively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, I hope that the outcome of this case will encourage victims of domestic abuse to come forward knowing that they will be listened to and supported.”