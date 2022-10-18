Dana Omar, 46, was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child between the ages of 8 to 12 years old following his appearance at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday October 17)

Omar, of Plumpton Road, Wakefield, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing on July 15 to four counts of sexual assault of a child, causing and inciting sexual activity with a child and attempted rape of a child.

The offences occurred between 2018 and 2022.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Will Denton, of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her immense bravery in reporting this abuse.

There can be no doubt that this courage and strength has ensured that Omar is no longer able to continue his offending against innocent and vulnerable children within the Wakefield District.

“The sentence handed to Omar reflects the severity and sustained nature of his offending against this vulnerable child. Omar is a dangerous, predatory man and this sentence is welcomed by West Yorkshire Police.

“We have specially trained officers who work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and support survivors of abuse.

