Benjamin Peacock, 39, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall was sentenced to three years and four months at Leeds Crown Court.

The offences occurred in September this year.

After sentencing, Detective Constable Andy Thomas of Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding said: “We welcome the sentence which has been passed to Peacock, his violent and careless actions caused serious fear and harm to those involved.

“I hope this case demonstrates to others that we will thoroughly investigate any reports of violent crime and we will take the necessary action to bring perpetrators to justice.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in this case and would encourage other victims to report cases of violent crime to us and get the specialist support available to them.