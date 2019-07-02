Wakefield man jailed for sex abuse against girls

A Wakefield man has been jailed for more than eight years for child sex offences.

Roger Donald Sibley of St Johns Square was found guilty at York Crown Court of two counts of sexual assault against girls under the age of 13.

The 51-year-old admitted two charges of making indecent photos of children and a charge of voyeurism.

Speaking about the sentences handed to Sibley, Detective Constable Dominic Holroyd of Harrogate Criminal Investigation Department said: “The hideous actions of Sibley have had an enormous impact on the victims and their families.

"I’m pleased that the court recognised the damage his offences have caused and have put him in his rightful place, behind bars.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the victims and their families for the immense bravery and resilience they have shown, not only to come forward and make the report to police but also through the court proceedings.

“Nothing can take away the pain Sibley has caused them, but I hope that the sentence can provide them with some sense of justice and closure and helps them all to move on to more positive times.

Sibley, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment and also issued with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was given a further two month prison sentence for making indecent images.