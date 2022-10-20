Craig Thomason, 42, of no fixed address, was given the Order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on October 17.

The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Thomason from entering Wakefield city centre except when attending pre-arranged appointments such as with solicitors, court, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court, when he must take a direct route to and from the appointment and leave the area immediately or as soon as practicably possible after the appointment ends.

He must also not enter Riverside Housing Complex, Arundel Close/Saville Street, Asda on Dewsbury Road, or remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield area when asked to leave by staff.

Craig Thomason been issued with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order for anti-social behaviour and shop theft after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

The CBO remains in force until midnight October 16 2024.

Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order is a criminal offence and could result in a prison sentence.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased the Court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”

Inspector Paul Fraser, of West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "I am pleased with the outcome of this CBO which prevents Craig Thomason from entering Wakefield city centre unnecessarily because of his persistent anti-social behaviour and thefts in the city.