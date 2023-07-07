News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Wakefield man wanted by police for numerous offences including burglary and theft

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a Wakefield man who is wanted for a number of offences.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read

Andrew Holland, 36, is wanted for offences including burglary, theft and breach of court order and is also wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court.

Many arrest enquiries have been made but he is believed to be evading police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is known to frequent the Portobello and Agbrigg areas of the city.

Andrew Holland, 36, is wanted for offences including burglary, theftAndrew Holland, 36, is wanted for offences including burglary, theft
Andrew Holland, 36, is wanted for offences including burglary, theft
Most Popular

Anyone who has seen Andrew or who has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the Wakefield City Neighbourhood Policing Team by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101.