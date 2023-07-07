Wakefield man wanted by police for numerous offences including burglary and theft

Andrew Holland, 36, is wanted for offences including burglary, theft and breach of court order and is also wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court.

Many arrest enquiries have been made but he is believed to be evading police.

He is known to frequent the Portobello and Agbrigg areas of the city.

