Wakefield man wanted by police for numerous offences including burglary and theft
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a Wakefield man who is wanted for a number of offences.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Andrew Holland, 36, is wanted for offences including burglary, theft and breach of court order and is also wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court.
Many arrest enquiries have been made but he is believed to be evading police.
He is known to frequent the Portobello and Agbrigg areas of the city.
Anyone who has seen Andrew or who has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the Wakefield City Neighbourhood Policing Team by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101.