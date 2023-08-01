Wakefield man wanted by police in connection with burglary and theft
Police are appealing for information on Gyle Buxton, who is wanted by police in connection with burglaries in Leeds and Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Buxton, 25, from Wakefield, is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.
Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Gyle Buxton, who is also wanted for offences of theft.
If you can assist in locating him then please contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.