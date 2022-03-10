Wakefield man wanted by police on suspicion of domestic abuse offence

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Joseph St Hilaire.

The 26-year-old is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall, with tattoos on his left hand and arm, a tattoo on the centre of his neck and two on his right arm.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate him, but it is believed that he is deliberately evading the police.

