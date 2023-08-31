Wakefield motorcycle accident: Flowers and tributes flood in for 24-year-old Wakefield man Ben Clark who died in motorbike crash
Floral tributes and cards from friends and family of the young man have been left where the crash happened on Thornes Road.
The 24-year-old had been riding a Yamaha MT09 motorbike towards Denby Dale Road on Monday (August 28) when the motorbike crashed into a telegraph pole.
Despite medical attention, Ben was tragically confirmed to have died at the scene.
Dozens of people have since left messages on the Wakefield Express’s Facebook page and tributes at the scene in honour of Ben.
One said: “Such a young age to be taken, my heart goes out to his family.”
Another said: “RIP Ben, such a young age to be taken. Love and support to all his family and friends.”
Another said: “Heartbreaking. Condolences to his family and friends, such a young age RIP Ben.”
And a card left at the scene read: “RIP mate, miss you like crazy. Party hard up there for us.”
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of what happened, to contact them by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 920 of August 28.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.