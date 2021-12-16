Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan to stand trial over sexual assault allegation
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan will stand trial next Spring after being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:14 pm
The 48-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting the boy in January 2008.
He denies the single charge against the boy in Staffordshire.
Today the Conservatie MP appeared at the Old Bailey by video link for a short hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
The senior judge set a two-week trial to start on March 21, 2022 and transferred the case to Southwark Crown Court.
The MP is on unconditional bail.
He was elected in 2019 but has since been suspended from the Conservative Party.