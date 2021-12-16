Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan to stand trial over sexual assault allegation

Imran Ahmad Khan, pictured at the general election in 2019, has been charged with a sexual assault of a teenager in 2008.

The 48-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting the boy in January 2008.

He denies the single charge against the boy in Staffordshire.

Today the Conservatie MP appeared at the Old Bailey by video link for a short hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

The senior judge set a two-week trial to start on March 21, 2022 and transferred the case to Southwark Crown Court.

The MP is on unconditional bail.