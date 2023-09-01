News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield murder probe: Wakefield fatal stabbing victim named as Ryan Ellwood as murder investigation continues

A man whose death has sparked a murder investigation in Wakefield has been named as Ryan Ellwood.
By Kara McKune
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:09 BST

A post-mortem has revealed the 42-year-old, who was found at a property in Agbrigg on Tuesday night, died of a single stab wound.

Police were called by paramedics to reports of an injured man in Greenwood Court shortly after 11pm on Tuesday (August 26).

Ryan was pronounced dead a short time later and a murder investigation was launched.

42-year-old Ryan Ellwood tragically passed away earlier this week.
42-year-old Ryan Ellwood tragically passed away earlier this week.
A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have specialist officers supporting Ryan Ellwood’s family as they try to come to terms with his tragic, untimely death.

"I would ask that people respect their privacy at this time.

“We have previously asked anyone with information about this incident to make contact with the investigation team. I would now ask anyone who knew Ryan and has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries to please report it.”

Police were called to a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg on Tuesday.
Police were called to a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via 101 Live Chat or call 101, quoting reference 13230481676.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.