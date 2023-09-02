Wakefield murder probe: Woman charged over fatal stabbing of 42-year-old man in Agbrigg

Police were called by paramedics to reports of an injured man in Greenwood Court shortly after 11pm on Tuesday (August 26).

Ryan Ellwood was pronounced dead a short time later and a post-mortem examination found that he died of a single stab wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A murder investigation was subsequently launched by West Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

42-year-old Ryan Ellwood tragically passed away earlier this week.

Police have now announced that Lisa Ellwood (40), of Greenwood Court, Wakefield, has been charged with murder.

She was remanded in custody on Friday and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later today (September 2).