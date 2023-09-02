Wakefield murder probe: Woman charged over fatal stabbing of 42-year-old man in Agbrigg
Police were called by paramedics to reports of an injured man in Greenwood Court shortly after 11pm on Tuesday (August 26).
Ryan Ellwood was pronounced dead a short time later and a post-mortem examination found that he died of a single stab wound.
A murder investigation was subsequently launched by West Yorkshire Police.
Police have now announced that Lisa Ellwood (40), of Greenwood Court, Wakefield, has been charged with murder.
She was remanded in custody on Friday and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later today (September 2).
Anyone with any information that could assist police in their continued enquiries is asked to contact DCI Phil Hughes at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or online at via the force’s Live Chat website, quoting reference 13230481676.